"These numbers are too high for us to open up." What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Victoria records 114 new cases and 11 deaths.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 114 new cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. The news comes after the state recorded 94 new cases on Saturday, the first day cases have dropped to double digits since July 5.

The figures, confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, bring Victoria's death toll to 524 and the national total to 611.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the cases are still "too high" for Victorians to come out of lockdown.

"At 100, 94, at 114, whatever the number, we simply could not open up," he said.

"Those numbers would explode, we would finish up and perhaps an even worse situation than we have been in recent months. We cannot fritter away all that good work and sacrifice.

"These case numbers are too high for us to open up, and they are still too high for us to put forward a definitive plan."

Melbourne residents are subject to another fortnight of stage four restrictions including an 8pm to 5am curfew, while residents in regional Victoria are under slightly less strict stage three restrictions for the same period.

#COVID19VicData for 30 August, 2020. There were 114 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. Sadly we report 11 lives lost - condolences to all affected. More information will be available later today via our media release. pic.twitter.com/4voh37S3oM — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 29, 2020

Thousands flock to Melbourne beaches despite Premier's plea.

Thousands swarmed beaches in Melbourne on Saturday, despite a plea from Premier Daniel Andrews to stay inside as the weather warmed up.

The premier issued two pleas to the city's residents in stage four lockdown to "do the right thing" in a press conference on Saturday.