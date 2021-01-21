Allow us to simplify your work wardrobe with this $30 blazer (and 4 other staples.)

The 2021 work year is underway, and we don't know about you, but we're feeling a wardrobe refresh.

Now - we're not suggesting you need to rush out to the shops and purchase an array of new clothes to wear to work. Heavens no.

On the back of 2020, thanks to increased time spent working from home, this year is all about the relaxed-but-pulled-together work outfit. It's a little more dressy than trackies and slippers, but still chill. And it comes down to a few key staples.

By getting these pieces in your arsenal, you can mix and match them throughout the year and appear like you have many new, chic outfits, when in fact you're just rotating.

(We know not all workplaces have a relaxed dress-code. This article is for those that do. If yours is more corporate, you can take inspiration from this edit and polish it up to suit your needs.)

Here are five key staples, including a serious snag, to rotate year-round.

1. The relaxed blazer.

Blazers have been in, well, forever. But while they used to be worn to dress up an outfit, the new blazer actually dresses it down. A relaxed blazer is loose fitting and often oversized.