PSA: We found the perfect $30 linen blazer for all your trans-seasonal needs.

When it comes to summer wardrobe staples, linen will always be front of mind.

It's chic enough to wear out for day drinks but also comfortable enough to wear while running errands. It will always be in fashion.

While we generally think of neutral tones when it comes to this fabric, plenty of fashion labels have been experimenting with colour lately.

The affordable retailer Kmart recently released a double-breasted linen blazer in an ultra-bright fuchsia. And it's undoubtedly our new favourite piece for the warmer months ahead. 

The double-breasted blazer features a lapel collar and four neutral buttons. It has long sleeves that are cuffed at the bottom and very importantly, there are pockets on either side. It comes in size six to 20.

And the very best part: it's only $30.

Kmart Double Breasted Blazer, $30.

Image: Kmart.

Now, this jacket has only been in Kmart stores for a little while now, but already, so many women are loving it. 

And after seeing photos of them wearing the blazer, we're not surprised.






View this post on Instagram

💕 The new @kmartaus Blazer💕 This one makes my heart happy! Thankyou 🙌 Kmart gods for listening to my prayers and bringing out this HOT little number! Super affordable POP of colour to dress up a casual day-time outfit AND to carry you through to evening drinks 🥂 . SWIPE ⬅️ for a few quick ideas of how I'll be wearing it but the options really are endless. I totally forgot about trying an all black base (the pink will POP even more), maybe black paperbag shorts & black sneakers, floral tops and some bright shorts (think yellows, lime, a pastel pink). If you're a colour lover you can really go nuts with this 🌈😜 . The blazer itself is quite thin but it's lined. I'm in the 8 and it's spot on with a thin layer underneath . Outfit details: Pic 1 Blazer $30, top (Winter 2020), Midi Shirts $15 all @kmartaus Keds @sohl_store (gifted) Pic 2 & 3 Bodysuit (Summer 2019), Bag $8 both, Belt, High Waist Jeans $20, Slides $12 all @kmartaus Pic 4 Blazer, Shoes and Bag @kmartaus Jeans @targetau Tee @h&m Let me know your favourite look⬇️ Tag a friend who NEEDS this blazer in their life 😜😜😜💕 💕Shelley

A post shared by  𝑩𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑸𝑼𝑬 𝑭𝑨𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑶𝑵♡𝑲𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑻 𝑷𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑶𝑵 (@the.everydaywoman) on

So if you're loving it too, we suggest you head to your local store. Stat. Because this beauty is likely to sell out in about three seconds. 

Will you be getting your hands on the blazer? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/ @luxeandlemonade @made_for_the_hunt

