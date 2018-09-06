"To the woman who yelled at my 10-year-old child in a stroller, here's what you don't know."

All parents know that going to a Royal Show with children can be a stressful experience, but Adelaide parents Sarah and Peter Scott were determined to do it.

They knew that it wouldn’t be easy for their daughter, Hannah, who is 10; but they didn’t want her – or Cooper, 12, and Abby, 17 – to miss out.

It was a great day, until a stranger decided to yell at Hannah, who happened to be sitting in her special needs stroller at the time.

Speaking to Mamamia, Sarah explains what happened.

“We were deep in one of the pavilions, and a woman pushed past us. She turned around, and looked directly at Hannah and screamed, ‘A fucking ten-year-old in a pram!’

I called out to her as she kept moving forward, but it was too crowded for me to go after her.”

Sarah says that she realises that many people don’t recognise Hannah’s stroller as one purpose-built for older children like her youngest daughter. That’s why she posted about the incident on her business Facebook page on Monday night.

“This is a special needs stroller,” Sarah said in the post.

“They are designed to help kids who are older than standard strollers cater for. We have one of these instead of a wheelchair for Hannah because we haven’t made the switch yet, it’s not needed more than a handful of times a year and only if we will be out in crowds for longer periods of time.”

Even though she owes no explanation, Sarah added:

“When you look at Hannah you can’t see her illnesses clearly. You can’t see the heart condition, the autoimmune illness, the full on medication, the horrendous muscle spasms that can bring her to her knees, the exhaustion of carrying all this in such a little body especially after a school day.”

She also called for awareness, and respect.

"You can see this stroller. Learn what it looks like and respect it like you SHOULD a wheelchair. They may be harder sometimes to move around in a tight space. Know using it isn’t always a choice."

The result of the stranger screaming her abuse directly at Hannah is that she was very upset, and the family left The Show earlier than planned.