Mum horrified by the 'tests' another parent forced her daughter to undergo on a sleepover.

When Mumsnet user DiDonk got a call from her daughter at a sleepover with her best friend, she was surprised when she heard her beg to come home.

However, it wasn’t until they were in the car, that this mother heard the full extent of the sleepover activities, and it was definitely unorthodox.

“She told me that the mum had made them do spelling tests and maths questions and told her that she was stupid when she made mistakes,” she wrote, specifying that the spelling tests were in her child’s second language, which they “use half the time at school.”

Continuing, she said the friend’s mother has been nosy about her daughter’s school reports but this is “much, much worse”.

“Am I being unreasonable to think that this is an appalling way to treat a visiting child?” she asked Mumsnet members.

“[My daughter] is really upset and thinks she is stupid and I’m not sure whether to say something?”

Other parents agreed and said the other mum’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“That sounds weird and horrible of the hosting mum. Yes, I’d want to get to the bottom of that and tear strips off her if that’s what really went on. Your poor DD (darling daughter),” said one commenter.

“I am speechless! Your poor DD!” wrote another.

Some members tried to offer the mum advice, and said she should distance her daughter from any future play dates.

“That’s crazy behaviour. Mother sounds horrific. Distance yourself from her and have play dates for your DD’s friend around at yours instead. Hope DD is ok,” wrote one member.

“I wouldn’t allow DD to go there again and would distance myself from the all means invite her daughter over to yours for a sleepover but decline any further invites. If she asks why I would be honest and say DD didn’t enjoy it much and the girls have much more fun at yours,” wrote another.

