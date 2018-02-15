Woman thrown off plane after ugly reaction to being seated next to a mum with a baby.

Marissa Rundell, 19, was leaving New York with her eight-month-old son Mason to fly upstate to Syracuse when a fellow passenger began swearing and insulting the pair.

“She came to the back and slammed her bags down. She said ‘this is f**king ridiculous. It’s bulls**t having to sit in the back of the plane’,” Rundell told Daily Mail about the February 6 flight with Delta Airlines.

She and her son were sitting in the second last row of the aircraft.

When the woman’s swearing showed no sign of abating, Rundell asked her to please watch her language around children.

“I said again please watch your language, she told me to ‘shut the f**k up and shove it’. That’s when the flight attendant came over and asked what the problem was,” Rundell said.

That’s also when Rundell began filming and the footage of the unidentified woman speaks for itself. She is dreadful.

First, slamming her coat down in the seat next to her – across the aisle from Rundell – the woman starts saying she doesn’t “want to sit next to a crying baby”.

“He wasn’t crying or fussing at all,” Rundell later said.

When the flight attendant tells the woman she cannot move seats, the lady asks her name. “Tabitha,” was the reply, along with her employee number.

“Thank you Tabitha, you may not have a job tomorrow,” the woman fires back.

“I want this woman off the plane,” Tabitha turns to the gate manager without missing a beat.

“I can’t,” the woman starts saying repeatedly.

As Tabitha goes on explaining to the gate manager how the woman was harassing fellow passengers, the accused begins to whine.

“I’m sorry, I’m really stressed out,” she said. “I’ll be quiet now. Please Tabitha, thank you.”

The video ends there, but that’s not the end of the story.

Speaking to Daily Mail Rundell said the woman continued trying to talk herself out of trouble, but the Delta hostesses didn’t back down.

“Ten minutes later she came back and got her things and was again swearing up a storm saying they will all regret kicking her off the plane,” Rundell said.

Posting the footage to Facebook, Rundell thanked Delta Airlines and said:

“This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today. Thank you to the lovely Delta flight attendant for not letting this women bully us. Karma is a b**ch.”

The post has been shared hundreds of thousands of times and, you can be sure, the woman involved now has bigger problems than being sat at the back of the plane.