6 women. 6 deaths in 18 days: The other national emergency unfolding right now.

Update: This article was originally published on May 14, 2020. Within days of reporting on this issue, two more women died by violence in Australia. It has been updated on May 18.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

Two months ago, Australians were told that for our own safety we had to go home, close the door, and stay there. Most of us did it, and have indeed stayed safe from COVID-19.

But for some Australians, the biggest danger they faced was not outside the home, but within their own four walls.

The facts are frightening.

Since the start of May, six Australian women have been killed by violence. That is more than double the usual rate, which is already appalling enough.

Watch: The hidden numbers of women and violence. Post continues below video.

Video by Mamamia

The pattern is grimly familiar.

Australian women harmed and sometimes murdered by men they know, men they perhaps loved and trusted, men who have fathered their children.

This is not acceptable.

And the bare beginning to making change is not just to reel off the dire statistics and move on, but to actually understand something of the tragedy that befell these women.

Here are parts of their stories, the best we can discern from police reports and media. Bear in mind that some of the key facts are allegations only, and it will be for the courts to decide the guilt or innocence of the men who stand accused.

***