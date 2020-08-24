Chelsea Ireland and her partner were allegedly killed by his father. Here's everything we know.





On Saturday evening, a young couple gathered with family on a property in Mount McIntyre, in South Australia.

By the end of the night, they were dead.

Chelsea Ireland and her boyfriend, both 19, were allegedly killed by a 46-year-old man known to them, reported by the police as the father of Ireland's partner.

Mamamia is unable to reveal the identity of the alleged killer or his son right now for legal reasons.

The 46-year-old appeared in Mt Gambier Magistrate's Court on Monday charged with two counts of murder.

An interim suppression order lasting three days was imposed on his identity, with defence lawyer Dylan Walsh saying it was required to protect the identity of the man's three stepchildren, who are under the age of 14.

Two of the children witnessed the shooting, the court heard.

19-year-old Ireland and her 19-year-old boyfriend were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at about 11:30pm Saturday night.

Police were called to the property where they arrested the older man without incident.

"[Police are] treating this as an incident where unfortunately the father is alleged to have killed his son and we understand that the female involved is the partner of the son," Detective Inspector Campbell Hill told reporters at the scene on Monday.

He told media the couple, who were both university students in Adelaide, had travelled to the property for a family event.

"It's a tragic event and the impacts of this will not only be felt for the particular families involved, and the associates and the relatives, but also for the southeastern community," Inspector Hill said.