Is this a compliment or harassment?

By MELISSA WELLHAM

Apparently women find compliments offensive. All compliments.

And by compliments I mean “compliments”. And, just to be even clearer, by “compliments” I mean “wolf whistling on the street, or positive comments about appearance delivered in the workplace in inappropriate settings”.

Example 1: you’re walking down the street, wearing your daggiest trackies (c’mon, we all have them), and a stranger makes about a comment about how ‘fine your ass looks in that’. Really? In the daggy trackies? Okaaaay.

Example 2: when you walk past a group of men, and one or more of the group catcall you as you walk past. Dudes – has that ever actually worked for you?

Example 3: the most perplexing example of all, is the scenario in which a man drives past a woman in his car as she walks down the street, honks loudly while shouting, “I’d like to BLEEP you in your BLEEP” – and then just drives off. I mean, these men are clearly not even expecting to experience success. What’s the point? Aside from getting some satisfaction from startling and possibly scaring a woman walking alone.

Example 4: when you deliver an amazing presentation at work… and get complimented on your new haircut immediately afterwards. In a professional context. Being complimented on your haircut is nice – but there’s a time and a place. And that time and place is not when you have just been demonstrating what is inside your head, instead of on top of your head.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell covered this issue on his show Totally Biased, where he asked women on the street how much sexual harassment they might receive over the course of an average day. He also asked men whether they thought that catcalling women on the street was actually successful.

You will not believe what they said.