The first teaser for Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me will have you hooked.

In exciting TV news, Stan have released a teaser for the upcoming Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me.

The six-part, half-hour drama series, which stars Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, will premiere only on Stan on January 13, with all episodes available at once.

Described as a "genre-bending romantic comedy", the series will follow Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) as a new couple dealing with their own sets of emotional baggage.

Watch the trailer for Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me below. Post continues after video.

While Gary is an emotional wreck, who is struggling to provide for his daughter following the death of his wife, Mary has her own secret that she's not quite ready to share with anyone.

"All the signs tell [Mary] they’re meant to be in each other’s lives," the show's description says.

"But, as their connection deepens, Mary and Gary grow more and more terrified their respective baggage will tear them apart."

The upcoming series was created and written by Abe Forsythe, who previously worked with Frozen star Josh Gad on zombie comedy Little Monsters.

Image: Stan.

"Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me, the stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to," he previously said in a statement to Mamamia.