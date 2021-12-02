The first trailer for the Stan Original Series The Tourist is here showing Jamie Dornan in a world of trouble.

Things are already looking up for 2022 with Stan confirming that Stan Original Series The Tourist is coming to our screens on January 2, while also releasing an action-packed new trailer for the six-part mystery-thriller.

The series stars BAFTA nominee Jamie Dornan as a British man (referred to only as 'The Man' in the series) who finds himself being aggressively pursued by a tank truck that is trying to drive him off the road in the middle of the Australian outback

Their on-road game of cat-and-mouse ends with The Man waking up in a hospital, injured and unable to remember his name or anything about his life.

But this does not stop dangerous people from his past chasing him down, forcing The Man to head into the unforgiving outback looking for answers.

Take a look at the trailer for the Stan Original Series The Tourist. Post continues below.

The Tourist is a character-driven series, created and written by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, featuring a wealth of Australian talent.

The series also stars Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cake$), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Roadkill), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing), Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry), and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified).

Shalom Brune-Franklin in Stan Original Series The Tourist. Image: Stan The creative team behind The Tourist have described it as "full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns" while promising viewers a world populated by enigmatic characters, with off-beat comedy punctuating high-stakes action.