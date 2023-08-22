Winnie Harlow just showed us her house. It looks like a Gold Coaster's wet dream.

When decorating and designing a home, every Gold Coaster must follow the three G's: Gold, Glitzy and Gaudy.

And Winnie Harlow has followed it to a tee.

The international model has shared her home in Architectural Digest, and by all accounts, it is the type of home that would definitely sell for millions anywhere, but especially — or rather, specifically — in the Gold Coast.

Before I really get into it, I have a disclaimer to make.

I love the GC — I spent the best years of my life (read: two years from the ages of four to six) there. Because of that big, beautiful and luminous city, I learnt to swim, how to spot a poisonous toad from just a normal, ugly frog and what to do when your sunburn begins to bubble.

I loved what felt like an endless summer, adored the people and will forever be indebted to the GC for giving me beautiful childhood memories.

But at the same time, that place is the reason gold trim makes me feel queasy and mirrored ceilings terrify me. You see, there are certain design elements that many Gold Coasters really, really enjoy.

Things that they perhaps shouldn't.

Harlow's home also reminds me of every couple from Queensland who has renovated a house on The Block.