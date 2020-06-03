'Let's talk about what you're really saying when you call someone a "wine mum".'

We’ve all seen the GIFs and the memes with women drinking giant glasses of wine to survive motherhood.

I have shared them for lols in WhatsApp groups and I have liked hundreds of silly wine-related posts on social media, but a recent article in The Atlantic about the ‘Many Faces of ‘Wine Mom’ got me thinking.

Enjoying a glass of cold Pinot Gris come 6pm is pretty much how I roll most nights.

Watch: Things Mums Never Say. Ever. Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

I might be cooking, eating or washing dishes whilst sipping but as bedtime gets ever closer, it feels like a lovely adults-only treat to mark the end of another busy day.

The term ‘Wine Mum’ has been around for many years on the internet but has recently been popping up more and more in a pejorative fashion.

If someone calls you a ‘wine mum’ it is likely not a compliment. In the same way that if someone calls you a ‘Karen’, they are trying to make you seem old, irrelevant or whingey.

So – how to feel about this?

On the one hand, I find it amusing, as like me, most of the mums I know also enjoy a wine.

To be a ‘wine mum’ is then simply a factual statement about women who happen to be parents enjoying a grape-based beverage of a night.

On the other hand – why aren’t there any jokes, memes or derogatory references on Twitter about ‘beer dads’ or even ‘wine dads’? My husband Jules enjoys a leisurely glass of wine at the end of his day too and yet no one is out there trying to make him feel bad about that.