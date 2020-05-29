"This is a standard body after children." No, I'm not ashamed of my baby weight.

No, I’m not pregnant, I’m just fat.

It took me a long time to accept it, but the truth is having children left me 20kg overweight and a serial snacker; a mum who eats on the run.

Seven years and four pregnancies later, I’m not ashamed and you shouldn’t be either. Although it can be confronting to read, the reality is most mothers do carry extra weight after having children.

I’m 18 months postpartum now and still carrying baby weight, and probably will forever. I am still plump. Still saggy, still covered in stretch marks, still walking around with excess skin that hangs over my worn-out, holey jeans.

I am still wearing mismatched underwear and granny panties. My old maternity bras are still a go too because they’re comfortable and worn in. But I am still fabulous! Just as I am.

This body carried four babies – it’s done the most magical thing the human body is capable of. It’s full of memories and stories I’ll one day tell my grandchildren – something every woman, every mother should be proud of.

Look, I admit – some days I still look in the mirror and cry, for about a minute, then I shake my fabulous mum booty to the kitchen because I am a snack! Well no, I actually go and make the kids breakfast, but that’s the sort of attitude we all need to have.