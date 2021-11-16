An AVO and a new theory: Everything we know about the latest search for William Tyrrell.

Seven years after Australia first learnt of the missing boy in the spiderman suit, police have launched a new search for three-year-old William Tyrrell.

On Monday, NSW Police announced they were conducting a new "high intensity" search for William's remains near his foster grandmother's home in Kendall, where the little boy disappeared from on the morning of September 12, 2014.

Speaking to 2GB this morning, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said "we've never given up on finding what happened to William Tyrrell... it's not a cold case, it's been an active investigation."

"The team is working diligently searching today, and we are hopeful we will find some forensic evidence to assist with this case."

He also confirmed there has been a significant breakthrough in the case and he was confident police would solve the mystery of the boy's fate.

"There is certainly one person in particular that we are looking closely at," he confirmed.

Hundreds of officers have descended on three new areas around the town and are being helped in the search by 30 SES volunteers.

Volunteers are using chainsaws and other heavy-duty equipment to clear dense bushland, including felling large trees.

As new details in the case come to light, here's everything we know about the search for William Tyrrell.

Police are focusing on a garden outside the home where William's foster grandmother lived.

Detectives have returned to the property on the NSW mid-north coast where William went missing seven years ago.

Police are currently digging up the garden at the Kendall home where his foster grandmother lived.

Police are investigating whether the boy died after falling from a balcony at the Kendall home, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The publication says a police cadaver dog is at the scene and Strike Force Rosann will consult a forensic anthropologist, an archaeologist and a hydrologist in a bid to unearth new evidence in the case.

Image: AAP/NSW Police.