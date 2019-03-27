Why we haven't been able to look away from the case of William Tyrrell.

Every time I see that photo of the cheeky smiling boy in the Spiderman suit, every single time, it gets me. Who took him? Where is he? Can a child really be abducted, in an instant, from a front yard in broad daylight, never to be seen again?

There’s something about William Tyrrell. The joy on his face. That Spiderman costume. A kid who loves superheroes so much that he wants to spend the whole day dressed as one. He’s full of that energy and enthusiasm and excitement that three year olds have. Everyone who has a child knows that it’s such a gorgeous age.

Speaking at the inquest into his disappearance yesterday, William’s foster mother recalled what happened on the morning of September 12, 2014. She had brought William to her mother’s house on a quiet street in the small NSW town of Kendall. He was playing in the front yard with his sister, dressed in his Spiderman suit, climbing trees and “pretending to be a daddy tiger”. The foster mother drank tea with her mother. William was only out of her sight for a matter of minutes.