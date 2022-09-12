William Tyrrell disappeared 8 years ago today. Gary Jubelin wants a public inquiry into the case.

When Gary Jubelin watched detectives lift up a piece of red material in front of news cameras last year during an investigative dig at an NSW property, he knew it was of no significance.

He knew for certain it wasn't from the Spider-Man suit three-year-old William Tyrrell was last seen in, when he vanished from his foster grandmother's home on September 12, 2014.

"I could tell straight away," he told me during our conversation on Mamamia's true crime podcast, True Crime Conversations.

When he learned where the police were concentrating their attention during the highly publicised searches, he knew they'd find nothing there. Because he'd already meticulously searched those areas when he was in charge of the investigation into the missing boy for four years.

In November 2021, it seemed like a conclusion for the case was imminent. Camera crews flocked to the small town of Kendall, and Australia watched on as those in charge told us they were looking for remains. That they had new evidence.

But after 11 days and a flurry of activity, nothing was found. Like us, Gary was sure they were going to produce something. Why else would police have made the whole ordeal so public? He was left feeling perplexed by the level of access journalists were afforded.

"I sincerely hand on heart say I hope they solve this crime, but I've never seen anything like it. I've never seen the media announcement that I was watching... I thought it was only a matter of time that someone was going to be charged," he said.

Watching from the sidelines for the past three years has been hard for the former homicide detective because he made a promise to William's family - he'd do everything he could to find out what happened to him.

Eight years later, to the day, and we still don't know where William is.

The last photo of William Tyrrell, the little boy in the Spiderman suit who went missing in 2014. Image: NSW Police.