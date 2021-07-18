Will Victoria's lockdown be extended? What we know about the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Victoria recorded 16 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as residents have been warned the state's five-day lockdown could be extended.

Like the 19 cases recorded on Saturday, all cases are linked to current outbreaks. On Saturday, 18 of the cases were infectious in community for an average of 1.7 days.

Here's everything we know about the latest outbreak in Melbourne.

Will Victoria's lockdown be extended?

The current stay-at-home order is due to expire at midnight on Tuesday. However, on Saturday, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said this could be extended based on the data around case numbers and exposure sites.

"Every Victorian needs to ready themself for what might emerge over the next 24/48 hours," Sutton told reporters.

"All I can say is the response couldn't have been better. The judgements that have been made around a hard and fast lockdown have been the right ones. And that's got us on a good track.

"We've got settings in place until Tuesday midnight and we will make another assessment every day over the next three days."

Victoria recorded 16 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Image: Getty.