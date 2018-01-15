Billie Jean King and Margaret Court were born on different sides of the globe.

King, 74, is from California in the US, and Court, 75, was born one year earlier in Perth, Western Australia.

They differ in upbringing, experiences, perspectives and world views. The only thing that binds them? Tennis.

Both were champion tennis players, connected by a clay court and a yearning to be the best. They competed against each other for grand slam titles in a time when women in sport were fighting to be seen at all.

Court temporarily retired after losing to King during the Wimbledon semi-finals in 1966. Four years later, she was back and beat her rival in the finals for the same title. They retired six years apart and, now, they are once more making headlines. Again as rivals.

King is calling for the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne to be renamed because of Court’s stance against same-sex marriage.

“She says so many derogatory things about my community,” King said on Saturday, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The two-time Australian Open winner who's been in a relationship with her partner, her former doubles partner, Ilana Kloss since 1987, said she would refuse to play at the arena if she was still on circuit.

"I personally don't think she should have her name [on the arena] anymore. If you were talking about Indigenous people, Jews or any other people, I can't imagine the public would want someone to have their name on something."