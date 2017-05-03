Roger Federer's Met Gala commentary was comedy gold.

Finally, the Met Gala dust has settled and the social media MVP of the night has been revealed. And truly, we don’t know how we missed him.

Not only was tennis champion Roger Federer in attendance, he was also on fire.

Attending the gala event in New York on Monday evening, Federer walked the red carpet with his wife Mirka and poked fun at himself and a few celebrities along the way via his Twitter account, telling an epic story of the evening that was.

First, he pensively readied himself for the night of star spotting, couture and canapes ahead.

Then, he hit the red carpet and made a case study of Wolverine, because as they say, do as the Jackman does and you’ll be fine.

Once inside, R-Fed found more celebrities and, naturally, couldn’t help but lose his cool and fan out a little.

The next chapter in his tweet-tale paid tribute to his wife, Mirka, calling her “the best partner.” Cue: hearts melted all over Twitter.

.@RealHughJackman Actually, I had the best partner already by my side ???? pic.twitter.com/1RbFiW4r51 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 2, 2017

And finally, in a back shot of the couple facing the cameras, Federer wrote, “The End.”

We’re not making disgusting “aww” sounds, you are.