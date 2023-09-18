'It's my job to watch TV and Wilderness on Prime Video is the show you need to see this week.'

For most of us, a jaunt through the United States' most picturesque spots would be the trip of a lifetime.

And for those in Liv's orbit, it is quite literally just that.

Wilderness, Prime Video's newest psychological thriller, follows Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a British couple who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown. Cracks are shown early — like the fact that Liv had to give up her job to follow her husband to a new country, which she deludes herself into thinking she's content with.

But none of that really compares to learning of Will's affair.

Within half an hour of hitting play, the pair have set out on Liv's dream road trip through the US. Will has planned it as a way to make amends. But as we quickly learn, Liv sees it as the perfect opportunity for a little revenge.

What plays out across six episodes is the story of that revenge — as well as illuminating flashbacks to happier relationship moments — and approximately 12,000 twists (some you will absolutely see coming, others not so much).

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Wilderness. Image: Prime Video.