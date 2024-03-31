This is why Lizzo has quit music.

Emmy and Grammy award-winning performer Lizzo has announced she is abandoning her career as a rapper, singer and artist with a post on her Instagram that ended with: "I QUIT."

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," the singer and flautist wrote. "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it.

"I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look," she continued.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this s**t."

Her post, which was published and shared on March 30, was met with thousands of supportive comments, including from famous fans such as Paris Hilton, who wrote: "We love you Queen."

One Tree Hill actor Sophia Bush encouraged the singer and rapper to "protect" herself, writing: "All of this. The internet isn't real life. Protect you. We love you."

Watch: Lizzo talk about body positivity and body negativity. Post continues after video.