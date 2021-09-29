Food shortages and panic buying: Exactly what's happening in the UK right now.

Long queues and frustrated motorists are common sights at petrol stations in the UK right now.

A nationwide petrol crisis has seen thousands of British petrol stations run dry and motorists queue for hours to fill up their tanks.

On Sunday, BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades, while other companies have had to limit supplies or close petrol stations altogether.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said two-thirds of its members had sold out of petrol.

The cost of petrol has also risen to its highest point since September 2013.

People queue for fuel at a petrol station in Barton, Cambridgeshire. Image: Getty.

According to BBC News, some people have resorted to sleeping in their cars to make sure they don't miss out.

Meanwhile, tensions have risen between some motorists in stations across the country.

On Monday, a man in southeast London was caught on camera pulling a knife on another driver while shouting at him through his car window.

In the footage, the man is seen running to the driver's side of the car and kicking it repeatedly.

Police arrived at the scene but found "no trace of either vehicle".

Here's everything you need to know about the unfolding situation in the UK right now.

﻿Why are people struggling to get petrol in the UK?

The crisis can be put down to a number of factors, but according to the UK government and the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), one main reason behind the lack of petrol is panic buying.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson said the shortages were due to "panic buying, pure and simple".