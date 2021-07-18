Katie Hopkins is in Sydney hotel quarantine. Thousands of Australians want her sent home.

While tens of thousands of Australians remain stranded overseas, unable to return to their own homeland for the past year, one Englishwoman has managed to push through the flight caps with seemingly no trouble at all.

And according to her, she is the "biggest b*tch in Britain."

Katie Hopkins, a far-right British commentator, makes a living by making people angry. In her home country, she is routinely labelled a "racist", a "bigot" and a "troll" for her views on a range of matters, from immigration to obesity.

Now, the controversial media personality is in Sydney, undergoing the mandatory 14-days of hotel quarantine. Already, within just days of landing in the country, she has infuriated locals by boasting about how she is breaching quarantine.

Katie Hopkins is a far-right commentator from Britain. Image: Getty.

In a 28-minute since-deleted video, originally posted to Instagram, Hopkins mocked Australia's quarantine rules, appearing unable to control her laughter.

"When they drop my food outside the door... I have to wait 30 seconds until I can open the door," she explained, seemingly in hysterics. "Then I can open the door but only in a face mask."

Hopkins went on to share how she is intentionally trying to break these rules.

"As someone knocks on the door, I'm trying to get to the door and spring it open, and frighten the s**t out of them, and do it naked with no face mask. I want the sergeant in the foyer to come up and tell me off so that I can stand there naked while he tells me off. So that's one game that I'm playing."