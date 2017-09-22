Former Neighbours star Holly Valance has welcomed her second child.

Former Neighbours star, Holly Candy (née Valance) has welcomed her second child with husband, property investor, Nick Candy.

A representative has confirmed the news, announcing both the 34-year-old and baby are happy and healthy.

“Holly Candy gave birth a few days ago to a baby daughter named Nova Skye Coco Candy, ” the representative told the Daily Mail UK.

Sounds like the name for an adorable, tiny cartoon superhero, if you ask us.

“Nick and Holly are delighted with the news and mother and baby are both doing well.”

Nova Skye Coco Candy is younger sister to the couple’s first child, three-year-old Luka Violet Toni Candy.

Valance and Candy met at a mutual friend's party in 2009, marrying in a luxury London wedding in 2012.

While Valance has stayed out of the public eye in Australia since her days as Flick Scully on Ramsay Street in the late nineties and early noughties, she continues to live and work as a media personality and Disability Rights International ambassador in the UK.

LISTEN: Fellow Aussie former soap alum, Christie Hayes unpacks the 'battle of the boob' with Holly Wainwright...