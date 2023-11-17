There's more to Bobby Berk's recent Queer Eye departure.

It's the wholesome TV equivalent of Zayn Malik's sudden exit from One Direction: one of Queer Eye's Fab Five, Bobby Berk, is leaving the show.

Berk announced that the upcoming season eight, which will air on Netflix in January, will be his last.

"The love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal," he wrote in a statement on social media, sharing several throwback photos from the show.

"You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life."

He said he was making the announcement with "a heavy heart".

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," he said. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."