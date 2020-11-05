The chilling mystery behind Netflix's new true crime documentary, Who Killed Maria Marta?

If you devoured The Staircase, you're going to want to watch to Netflix's Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

The four-part miniseries, which premieres on the streaming service on November 5, delves into one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentia, the death of Maria Marta García Belsunce.

When the Argentinian socialite was found dead in her bathtub in the affluent gated community of Carmel Country Club in Buenos Aires, her death was initially thought to be an accident.

At first, it was simply assumed that Maria Marta had fallen and hit her head in the bathroom.

Maria's husband, Carlos Carrascosa, initially found the 50-year-old when he arrived home after a football match. At the time, he reported her death as an accident.

But in a later autopsy, authorities discovered that Maria Marta had actually been shot in the head five times and then dumped in the bath.

It was suddenly clear that Maria Marta's death wasn't an accident.

To this day, the death of Maria Marta García Belsunce hasn't been solved.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, which features interviews with Maria Marta's family and prosecutors in the case, explores the theories about her unsolved murder.

Here's what you need to know about the case before you watch Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

What happened to Maria Marta?

On October 27, 2002, Maria Marta's body was found in the bath by her husband.

Both Carlos Carrascosa and the police presumed that her death had been a freak accident.

After she was found dead, Maria Marta's family – including her husband, brother, brother-in-law, and masseuse – gathered in her home.

Then, after their meeting, a doctor signed a pre-made death certificate, listing her cause of death as "non-traumatic cardiac arrest".