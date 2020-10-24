Finally, we're almost at the end of the year.

That means it's almost time for a well-deserved break filled with relaxation, delicious food and plenty of television-watching.

And thankfully, we're spoilt for options.

Netflix will be releasing plenty of great new content in the month of November. That includes some seriously binge-worthy TV shows and various must-watch movies. Plus, if you, like us, want to get in the Christmas spirit early, there are lots of new festive films as well.

So without further ado, here's every single TV show and movie dropping on Netflix Australia in November 2020.

The Crown Season Four

Watch the trailer for The Crown season four here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Netflix's award-winning drama The Crown returns this November, and many already believe that this will be it's best season yet.

After Olivia Coleman and Helena Bonham Carter took over as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in season three, we're not ready for too much change; and thankfully, they're both staying in those roles.

However, this season, which will cover 1977 to 1990, will introduce us to Lady Diana Spencer and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

And oh yes, we'll get to see the royal wedding.