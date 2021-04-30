RuPaul is one of the biggest phenomenons in entertainment. He's also one of the least likely.

The first time the world glimpsed RuPaul Charles, he was reclining over the bonnet of a New York taxi in a platinum blond bouffant wig, posing for a mock fashion photoshoot.

It was the 1992 film clip for his breakthrough song, 'Supermodel'; a giant wink (through false lashes, of course) at our pervading obsession with that titular breed of fashion icon.

While we fawned over the likes of Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, there was a 1.93m man in heels and a cinched-in waist doing the very same thing that earned them millions.

This charade-busting camp performance proved to be star-making for RuPaul.

Nearly three decades on, he's not only the world's most famous drag queen, but he's also one of the most influential people in entertainment, and the creator of the most Emmy-awarded reality television series of all time, RuPaul's Drag Race.

He's a phenomenon as unlikely as they come.

RuPaul at the age of 19. Image: Getty.

When RuPaul Andre Charles was born in San Diego, California, in 1960, his mother, Ernestine, invented a name for him that felt worthy of being in lights. The reason is one of the most-cited chapters of the RuPaul origin story.

When Ernestine was pregnant with him, a psychic told her she was having a boy, a boy who would be famous.

The roots of that fame were embedded in RuPaul's childhood.

In his early understanding of his uniqueness.

In his discomfort with the limitations of gender.

And in the abandonment of his father, who left when he was seven years old. Speaking on NPR, he recalled childhood memories of waiting with his sisters on the porch of their family home, telling each other, "Next car is going to be Daddy. Next car is going to be Daddy." He never returned.