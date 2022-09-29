Giorgia Meloni will be the first woman to lead Italy. She's been labelled a "danger to Europe".

That's where the celebrations for many have ended.

Meloni is what you would call a 'far-right' leader, and her party, Brothers Of Italy, has been linked quite strongly to fascism, with some commentators describing her as "fascism-adjacent".

Meloni herself has dismissed that label as "laughable," but many are warning that she will form Italy's most right-wing government since WWII.

The Guardian went so far as to call her a "danger to Europe" and its democratic balance.

Here's everything to know about her, and what she stands for.

The origins of Giorgia Meloni's politics.

In 2008, a 31-year-old Meloni became Italy's youngest ever minister - appointed to the Youth and Sport portfolio by Silvio Berlusconi.

She has led the Brothers of Italy since 2014, a party whose origins can be linked back to dictator Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party.

Mussolini's government didn't just dismantle democracy and build a police state, in the 1930s he passed anti-Semitic laws that discriminated against Jewish people. His takeover of Italy become an inspiration and example for Hitler and Nazi Germany.

As Piero Ignazi, a professor emeritus at the University of Bologna told France24, "Meloni has been an activist in post-fascist politics since her youth. The party’s identity is, for the most part, linked to post-fascist traditions. But its platform mixes this tradition with some mainstream conservative ideas and neoliberal elements such as free enterprise."