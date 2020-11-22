A bidding war and a record-breaking win: Exactly what happened during The Block finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After three long months, we've finally made it to the end of The Block.

It was a season like no other.

Five run down houses from five different decades were transported to the affluent Melbourne suburb of Brighton.

From there, the five teams were tasked with bringing the five family homes back to life.

But like many reality TV shows this year, the season was completely halted for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after an extra long season, it's time for the grand finale auction.

After winning the most points overall this season, Jimmy and Tam were tasked with selecting the final auction order.

The Brisbane couple didn't take their responsibility lightly.

"I actually feel physically sick," Jimmy said.

"Just the thought of having the pressure of everyone's auction order is hard because we want everyone to do extremely well. The thought that we're going to make the wrong choice is really playing on us."