"I felt so betrayed." Kylie was undergoing chemotherapy when she turned to Belle Gibson.

As Kylie Willey struggled in hospital with the impact of near-daily chemotherapy, she scrolled Instagram.

There was one account in particular she was drawn to.

She watched as a woman, who also had cancer, lived her life full of smiles and green smoothies. This woman treated herself naturally without chemotherapy and her life looked great.

“I’m sitting in The Alfred hospital [in Melbourne],” Kylie told Mamamia. “I’d just been maid-of-honour for my best friend’s wedding and I was diagnosed going to her wedding rehearsal.

“I started treatment two or three days after that, so I’d been all glammed up… to straight away losing my hair, to being on steroid treatment that put on 30 kilos. I remember looking in the mirror and thinking I didn’t even know who that person was.

“It was absolutely horrendous, and there’s Belle Gibson, sipping coconut water, living this amazing life because she wasn’t going through chemo treatment.”

The 43-year-old Victorian mother-of-three had been diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma in April 2014.

Kylie felt a connection to the woman on Instagram: “You’re like ‘I feel what you’re going through, it’s scary and it’s shit’,” she explained.

But this woman – Belle Gibson – was lying.

Just 23 at the time of her undoing, the wellness blogger and mother-of-one had falsely claimed her fabricated brain cancer was cured through alternative therapies. She’d also lied to consumers about donating to charities from the sales of her The Whole Pantry app.

After discovering Belle Gibson, Kylie would check her Instagram and read her blog daily. Comparing their different scenarios - Kylie, sick in a hospital bed and Belle, living it up on the beach - she couldn't help but ask: Why was she doing this? Was there another way?

Kylie approached her medical staff. She'd had enough.

And Kylie nearly gave up on chemotherapy - a decision that almost certainly would have killed her.

"I remember speaking to the doctor and one nurse in particular, who had been taking care of me, she was the one who said 'You're not going to survive this cancer if you don't have chemo. You can go down this alternative treatment but I'd be nursing you in palliative care'."

Kylie remembered exactly where she was when she learned of the lies. She felt betrayed, angry, pissed off.