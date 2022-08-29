celebrity

'Australia's Kim Kardashian.' Everything you need to know about Anna Paul.

If you're a TikTok user, you've almost certainly heard of Anna Paul. 

With over 8.2 million followers across several platforms, she has become the 2022 equivalent of a household name. 

Maybe she's not acting in movies, or centre stage at award shows, but in just a few short years Paul has been able to harness a fiercely loyal audience who don't seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon. 

Watch: How to improve your daughter's body image, especially if she's on social media. Post continues after video. 


Video via Mamamia.

However, on Sunday, there was a snag in her seemingly impeccable reputation. 

Here's everything you need to know about Anna Paul and her life. 

Who is Anna Paul? 

Growing up, Paul revealed online that she didn't come from money, and lived in abject poverty until she reached 18 years old. 

In one video, the 23-year-old explained her family once owned a van filled with milk crates they used as seats and lived off $30 a week. 

"We grew up not having a lot of money," she explained to Studio 10 in 2021. "But our family life was always so amazing so it didn't matter that much. We couldn't do a lot of stuff because we didn't have the money."

Anna Paul and her mother. Image: TikTok @anna..paul. 

Paul was an early adopter of TikTok and carved out a niche on that platform by "vlogging" (video blogging) her day, every single day.

Her content ranges from showing what luxurious holiday she is on, to the fan packages she receives and the people she chooses to spend her time with (which isn't many, FYI). 

She's not just a social media influencer though. She's also a sex worker. 

The Turkish, German and Bulgarian 23-year-old was raised in Australia and is one of the most popular OnlyFans creators in the world. Globally, she is in the top 0.2 per cent of earners on the platform.

In March she told fans, "I am one of the top OnlyFans creators in Australia. That’s what I do, I love it and it’s my favourite job in the world." 

According to reports, she's worth at least $6 million. 

Why is Anna Paul famous?

The success of Paul has been tied to the fact fans love her authentic range of content. She's essentially nailed the concept of sharing her day without boasting. This 'everyday content' has held a large audience captive for years now – making her, in a way, Australia's very own Kim Kardashian.

Maybe she doesn't have hundreds of millions of followers yet but she is well on her way.

But according to Paul, her success was "random".

"You just post a lot and all of a sudden, the followers start to come in, and it just starts growing and growing. And that's how it happened," she said in a clip to TikTok.

In 2020, there was one video that shot her to viral fame. 

“It was my first or second or third TikTok. [I was just] walking in my room and I have a laundry chute in my bedroom in my closet,” she told news.com.au. “It was weird, but that’s when I was like, ‘Oh wow, this could be something’.

“Even though it was only one little viral video I thought, 'wow this is a new way to get noticed'.”

Despite the fact she's one of Australia's biggest social media influencers and has tapped into the Gen Z market globally, you won't find Paul surrounded by a big entourage.

In fact, there are only a few you'll ever find in her daily vlogs: her boyfriend Glen, who she has dated since she was in high school, her brother Atis, her parents, and up until recently, Atis' former partner who is also a top OnlyFans creator, Mikaela Testa. 

Anna Paul and Mikaela Testa. Image: Instagram @annapaul. 

Part of Paul's appeal is that her clips are alike to a phone call with a friend. Apart from the affluent living and the amount of money she shares freely, it's evident she doesn't just see her supporters as fans, but as an extended part of her family.

From sharing what it's like to live in a mansion on the Gold Coast with her family (she has since moved out and left the lease to her ex-"sister", Mikaela) to revealing the price tags of luxury items she buys for herself – Paul has made it clear she has no qualms about giving supporters an inside look into the life of the uber-wealthy. 

In one of her most recent videos, Paul mentioned that she'd left the house to buy everyone perfume, "because my mumma is going to Turkey and Glen, Atis and I are going to LA for a week".

She continued: "You know how I told you when you go on a trip to buy perfume because then that smell always reminds me of your trip? Well, I wanted to do that!"

And it is just one clip out of the hundreds where she shares stories, meals and the best (and sometimes even the worst) purchases of the day. 

Her secret sauce to success? Well, it doesn't really look like there is one. Be honest, kind, humble and anything but boring, and it seems anyone can accumulate the notoriety she has too.

What happened at Anna Paul's meet and greet?

While Paul has often made tabloid headlines following her rise on social media, on Sunday, fans criticised a meet and greet event hosted by brand, Stax activewear, for Paul. 

To celebrate her collaboration with the Australian apparel brand, the 23-year-old was set to meet fans during an in-store appearance at Hay Street Mall in Perth's CBD. 

However, things took a turn for the worse when over a thousand fans showed up to meet Paul – when the event organisers had only planned on one hundred or so to attend. Those waiting in line reported on TikTok that there had been queue jumping, shoving and an "insane" crowd. 

Just moments before the meet and greet was meant to begin, WA Police announced in a statement the event had been cancelled due to the “size of the crowd and lack of appropriate security and other event planning in place to cope with the larger than expected crowd”.

Stax later released a statement, notably without an apology attached. 

“We are overwhelmed with the response and cannot thank you all so much for continually supporting Stax. and all that we do,” the post to Instagram read.

“As you can imagine this is not how we foresaw today going, I am personally heartbroken that we cannot go ahead.

“We love and appreciate each and every one of you.”

On Sunday, Paul released a statement via her Instagram story where she apologised for the cancelled event. 

"Due to safety, the West Australia Police had to shut down the Perth Meet and Greet early. It became a huge safety hazard," she wrote. "Thank you for being amazing. Thank you so so much. I am so so so sorry. We tried our very best to work with the police but it got too much. 

"Your safety is always our #1 concern always. Safety is #1 always. I love you."

Listen to this episode of Mamamia Out Loud, where Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss Anna Paul. Post continues after podcast. 


Fans have taken to social media to lay the blame entirely on the Stax brand. 

"We probably have scared her off," user nottahliadaniele2 said in a viral clip posted to TikTok. "Anna wouldn't be happy about this at all. She's the nicest person you will ever meet... She seems like such a sweet person."

Feature Image: TikTok / Instagram @annapaul.

