'Australia's Kim Kardashian.' Everything you need to know about Anna Paul.

If you're a TikTok user, you've almost certainly heard of Anna Paul.
With over 8.2 million followers across several platforms, she has become the 2022 equivalent of a household name.
Maybe she's not acting in movies, or centre stage at award shows, but in just a few short years Paul has been able to harness a fiercely loyal audience who don't seem to be going anywhere, anytime soon.
However, on Sunday, there was a snag in her seemingly impeccable reputation.
Here's everything you need to know about Anna Paul and her life.
Who is Anna Paul?
Growing up, Paul revealed online that she didn't come from money, and lived in abject poverty until she reached 18 years old.
In one video, the 23-year-old explained her family once owned a van filled with milk crates they used as seats and lived off $30 a week.
"We grew up not having a lot of money," she explained to Studio 10 in 2021. "But our family life was always so amazing so it didn't matter that much. We couldn't do a lot of stuff because we didn't have the money."