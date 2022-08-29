'Australia's Kim Kardashian.' Everything you need to know about Anna Paul.

Part of Paul's appeal is that her clips are alike to a phone call with a friend. Apart from the affluent living and the amount of money she shares freely, it's evident she doesn't just see her supporters as fans, but as an extended part of her family.

From sharing what it's like to live in a mansion on the Gold Coast with her family (she has since moved out and left the lease to her ex-"sister", Mikaela) to revealing the price tags of luxury items she buys for herself – Paul has made it clear she has no qualms about giving supporters an inside look into the life of the uber-wealthy.

In one of her most recent videos, Paul mentioned that she'd left the house to buy everyone perfume, "because my mumma is going to Turkey and Glen, Atis and I are going to LA for a week".

She continued: "You know how I told you when you go on a trip to buy perfume because then that smell always reminds me of your trip? Well, I wanted to do that!"

And it is just one clip out of the hundreds where she shares stories, meals and the best (and sometimes even the worst) purchases of the day.

Her secret sauce to success? Well, it doesn't really look like there is one. Be honest, kind, humble and anything but boring, and it seems anyone can accumulate the notoriety she has too.

What happened at Anna Paul's meet and greet?

While Paul has often made tabloid headlines following her rise on social media, on Sunday, fans criticised a meet and greet event hosted by brand, Stax activewear, for Paul.

To celebrate her collaboration with the Australian apparel brand, the 23-year-old was set to meet fans during an in-store appearance at Hay Street Mall in Perth's CBD.

However, things took a turn for the worse when over a thousand fans showed up to meet Paul – when the event organisers had only planned on one hundred or so to attend. Those waiting in line reported on TikTok that there had been queue jumping, shoving and an "insane" crowd.

Just moments before the meet and greet was meant to begin, WA Police announced in a statement the event had been cancelled due to the “size of the crowd and lack of appropriate security and other event planning in place to cope with the larger than expected crowd”.

Stax later released a statement, notably without an apology attached.

“We are overwhelmed with the response and cannot thank you all so much for continually supporting Stax. and all that we do,” the post to Instagram read.

“As you can imagine this is not how we foresaw today going, I am personally heartbroken that we cannot go ahead.