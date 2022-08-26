Gabbie Hanna posted 100 TikToks in 24 hours. Then the police knocked on her door.

Gabbie Hanna is one of the OG internet celebrities.

Following success on the short-form video platform Vine, Hanna started a YouTube channel called "The Gabbie Show", where she would post comedic videos and collaborations with other creators.

While these days her YouTube channel in largely dormant, her TikTok isn't - her account, where she goes by "Trauma Queen", has 7.6 million followers and she shares basically everything with them.

She chats. She sings. She dances. And she posts daily.

But this week, the 31-year-old has sparked serious concern after uploading hundreds of videos in a 24-hour period.

They show her in various states of laughing, screaming and hysteria, talking about a range of topics including religion, death and race.

Several of the videos feature an illegible message scribbled on her bathroom mirror in lipstick.

"I teleported to heaven through a temper tantrum, [and] came back down here to save your souls. And I don't give a f*** if you believe me because you're safe babies," she said in one video.

Hanna previously has said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While most of the videos are just of her speaking to camera, the creator made one where she claimed someone broke into her Los Angeles home.

"Someone just broke into my house, please, please just pray for me just in case," the 31-year-old said.

The video came a few hours after Hanna posted various clips with a stranger inside her house, whom she called "Nick". He had told her he was lost and "asked to use the bathroom".