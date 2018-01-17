The sad life of Allegra Versace: The mysterious but reluctant heiress to Versace's throne.

Anywhere she goes, she is Versace. Even though she isn’t, really. Even though she cultivates none of the fame or the celebrity or the drama that the brand and the family is typically associated with.

Allegra Versace, the heiress to the Versace ‘throne’, is a figure wrapped in mystery. She avoids the spotlight with quiet determination and, if she weren’t born into one of the most powerful families in fashion, her life would be arguably much happier. It would, if nothing else, be her own.

The 31-year-old is the daughter of Paul Beck and Donatella Versace – the tan, blonde charismatic figure currently Vice President of the fashion house. But Allegra, who was born in Milan, is also the niece of the company’s founding designer Gianni Versace. She was 11 when her uncle was murdered and, as Gianni’s favourite, she became heiress to his empire.

“Above all, I wanted one thing – to be no one, to not be recognised, not be hunted down,” Allegra told La Repubblica in 2011. Today, her net worth is estimated to be US$800 million, The Richest reports.

Allegra was two days old when she attended her first fashion show. But, as she grew up within one of the world’s most prestigious fashion powerhouses, the bright lights and the fabrics and the glamour did little to excite her.

“My mum dressed me in silk to go to elementary school,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2007. “In kindergarten, they sent me home because I couldn’t do finger painting in my dress.”

Instead of fashion, Allegra spent her childhood learning history and drama. She was given her first piano by Elton John who she called ‘Uncle’, The Guardian reports, and she spent nine years studying ballet.

Always, Allegra was devoted to her uncle Gianni. She acted as peacekeeper between he and her mother, who were frequently at odds.

"I like to talk to Allegra," Gianni told Vanity Fair in 1996 when the girl was just 10. "Allegra tells me the truth about Donatella. She'll say, 'Gianni, don't worry, she's always a little bit exaggerated'."