While Diddy was abusing Cassie, he hired a personal trainer. Cassie married him.

Cassandra Ventura was just 19 years old when she met Sean 'Diddy' Combs in 2005. The rapper was 37.

The pair was romantically linked two years later and dated until 2018, when they called it quits amid rumours of cheating, after Combs was spotted with model Jocelyn Chew.

It wasn't until five years later, that we learned the horrifying true nature of their 11 year relationship. Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging a pattern of control, abuse and sexual assault.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said in a statement.

Combs vehemently denied the claims, describing them as "offensive and outrageous" and accusing Ventura of seeking "a payday".

But this week harrowing video footage was released showing Combs attacking Ventura as she attempted to flee their shared hotel room.

Combs has since released a video to social media to apologise for the incident, but failed to mention Ventura by name.

Unwavering support.

Throughout her ordeal, Ventura has had the private and public support of her husband, personal trainer, Alex Fine.

Ironically, it was Combs who brought the pair together, hiring Fine as Ventura's personal trainer. Two months after Ventura and Combs separated, Ventura hard launched her relationship with Fine, posting an image of them kissing to her Instagram account.