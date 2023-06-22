Who does Ziara pick on FBoy Island? And are they a nice guy or an FBoy?

It's been weeks since Ziara and her two fellow single sisters Sophie and Molly left their normal lives and moved to FBoy Island to find love.

The ladies have navigated their way through dating several men who identify either as 'Fboys' or 'Nice guys' throughout their time on the show – all while under the wing of Abbie Chatfield, who also acts as a supervisor and mediator on the reality tv series.

As the days turned into weeks, we've seen connections form and sparks fly, and viewers at home have been trying to decipher who each of our ladies will ride off into the sunset with.

Video via Binge.

If you're still not quite sure who Ziara will end up with, then look no further. We have all the answers to the burning questions you have.

So in case you were wondering, these are FBoy Island Ziara's top three contenders for future her bae title.

FBoy Island Caleb.