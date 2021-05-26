The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday May 27.

Victoria records 12 new COVID cases, with lockdown looking inevitable.

The Victorian government has confirmed an extra 12 cases of coronavirus have been detected, bringing the growing outbreak in Melbourne's northern suburbs to 26.

Melbourne residents are expected to learn later this morning if a lockdown or fresh COVID-19 restrictions will be put in place.

Reported yesterday: 12 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 12,677 vaccine doses were administered

- 40,411 test results were received



Senior government sources have reportedly told the ABC a snap lockdown will be called, and will last for seven days.

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino raised fears of a possible shutdown on Wednesday morning when reporting the Whittlesea cluster had grown to 15 cases, noting that the "next 24 hours would be critical and would not rule out taking further action", ahead of a scheduled cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.