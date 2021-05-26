Everything we know about Melbourne's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Victoria recorded 12 new locally acquired cases on Thursday, as Melbourne residents are being warned to prepare themselves for another lockdown.

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino raised fears of a possible shutdown on Wednesday morning when reporting the Whittlesea cluster had grown to 15 cases and 70 exposure sites.

As of Thursday morning, that has now grown to a total of 26 cases and 80 sites.

According to The Age, which spoke to state government sources on the condition of anonymity, cabinet was set to confirm final details of the lockdown on Thursday morning before announcing the public health measures.

Two ministers confirmed to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that a lockdown of no less than three days would be the probable course of action, the publication said.

The ABC had similar intel, saying it understood authorities were meeting this morning to confirm the lockdown, which it believed would be at least a week long.

Reported yesterday: 12 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 12,677 vaccine doses were administered

- 40,411 test results were received



An official announcement from authorities is expected after 10.30am AEST.

On Wednesday, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was confident authorities had "run down multiple generations of transmission", but he was concerned about the amount of time positive cases have been out in the community.

He said any lockdown would be broad rather than confined to the city's northern suburbs, with confirmed cases travelling to Bendigo and as far north as Cohuna on the NSW border.

"We've got significant spread of exposure sites at the moment so it's not something that we would look to at a postcode level," Professor Sutton said.