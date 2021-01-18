Why TikTokers are losing their s**t over Maybelline's Sky High Mascara.

In case you haven't been scrolling through TikTok with all the other cool cats, there's a $15 mascara that has gone viral overnight. And people are literally losing their minds over how good their lashes look.

In case you just dove right in and didn't bother reading the title (we're fine), the mascara is called Maybelline Sky High Mascara - and goddamn, she's caused some serious hype.

Like, people-scrambling-to-buy-one kinda hype.

Here she is:





Image: Maybelline Sky High Mascara

So, why exactly is everyone freaking out over this mascara?

Well, the buzz behind the new launch came after TikTok user @jess.c.eid posted a sponsored video with Maybelline, using the newly launched mascara and showing off her before and after results.

And her lashes look *gewd*.

