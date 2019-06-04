PSA: Maybelline just launched a range of lippies designed to literally suit everyone.

Let me ask you a question. How many red lipsticks do you own?

I’m willing to bet you either have heaps, or not a single one.

Heaps, because you’ve been on the seemingly never-ending search to find The Perfect Red and along the way you’ve accumulated bullets and bullets of lippies that are either too orange-based, or too dark, or make your teeth look yellow.

Or not one, because just the idea of trying to find The One to suit your complexion out of the countless red lipsticks that exist in the universe gives you an instant headache.

Finding the right shades of makeup, lipstick in particular, can be really tricky. What looks like the perfect nude on your bestie can very well look like concealer on you. And what makes that super annoying is that often you only discover how bad it looks after you’ve bought it.

That’s why this new Maybelline New York lippie range I am about to tell you about it kind of a big deal.

The brand set out to create a capsule collection of lip colours to suit….all of us.

Yep. Everyone.

Many many months of research and development went into creating the final selection, which features six shades, with the team first narrowing down 100 shades to 10 shades. Those 10 were then obsessively tested on 50 different skin tones and ultimately the final six were decided on. It was basically Survivor for lipsticks.

And at that moment, the Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick range was born. Let’s take a closer look.