Mandy Moore was one of the biggest teen pop idols in the '90s. This is her life now.

If you're a dame who grew up in the '90s, chances are you remember Mandy Moore. Yes? Course you do! Remember when she was blonde? And she sang a song about missing someone just as much as she would miss candy??

Seriously, she was right up there with Britney and Christina as our teen idol.

Watch: Mandy Moore explains her sperm tattoo. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From pop star princess to actress, she also made her strides in movies - appearing in a string of nostalgic movies (hey, Princess Diaries) before going on to forge a successful career as an actress. Because if you weren't already a massive fan in the '90s, chances are you know the grown-up, brown-haired version of Moore from This Is Us.

At 37, Moore is now married to singer Taylor Goldsmith and is mother to son August Harrison Goldsmith.

How did she make a start in music, though? And what made her get into acting?

Mandy Moore's childhood.

Amanda Leigh Moore was born in New Hampshire in 1984 to Stacy, a former news reporter and Donald Moore, a pilot for American Airlines. Moore has two brothers - an older brother named Scott, and a younger brother named Kyle.