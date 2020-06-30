My Break Up Story: "I ended my 4-year relationship for a guy I met a day earlier."

Mamamia's My Break Up Story series is all about the real-life experiences of men and women who have either been broken up with, or did the breaking up. If you have a break up story you want to share, from the sad, to the shocking, to the empowering, we want to hear it. Email us at [email protected].

I was at an 18th birthday party when I first considered breaking up with my high school sweetheart.

His birthday in fact.

We had graduated from school just months earlier, a time in which a three-year relationship felt like forever, and I was particularly intrigued by a Danish plus-one who was a few years older than me.

When he leaned in to kiss me (in my boyfriend's house!!!) I dodged it — reluctantly.

It was a very brief exchange with someone who would be heading home in a few weeks, yet a seed had been planted.

After spending my most influential teenage years with one guy, I wondered, is it really worth it?

Watch: Relationship deal breakers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

James* and I were perfect on paper.

We were both mature and intelligent, complimenting each other's traits. My family loved him like a second son.

But after three years together, the spark between us dwindled. Right in time for my first year of university.

It was clear to me at the three-and-a-half year mark we would never last. I spent hours complaining to friends about him, who would suggest I break up with him, at which point I would promptly shut down the conversation.

Yes, I was no longer excited, but I was fine. We had good days. But most of all, life was complicated enough. I didn't have time to fit a breakup into the mix.