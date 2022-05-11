From onesies to thongs: The 12 things flight attendants say you should never wear on a plane.

You know who always looks great making their way through airport terminals? Celebrities. Obvs.

The high heels. The tight leather pants. The oversized faux fur coat. The statement glasses. Etc, etc.

Yet, while we'd all love to replicate these fancy wardrobes for ourselves and look our very best hopping on or off a plane, the fact is that some (most) of these trendy ~lewks~ are best left in your checked baggage.

Watch: Here's your horoscope at the airport. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, what are the 'rules' when it comes to travel attire? What shouldn't you wear on a flight??

Well, from what we've learnt, it's one thing to dress for comfort, and another to dress to be upgraded.

Flight attendant Katie Ellen told Mamamia, "On international flights, if we have spare business seats to upgrade regular Joes, we would be instructed to upgrade the well-dressed and well-heeled."

But when it comes to safety, comfort and practicality – things are a little... different.

So, we asked some frequent flyers and flight attendants exactly what to NEVER wear on a plane. Here's what they said.

1. Jeans.

"I'm a flight attendant and previous ground crew. The swell is real. You can start the day with a flat stomach and by the time you reach the other side, you have a swollen gut. Some people find jeans help with swelling - others, not so much." – Katie.

"Never wear jeans, especially if your legs swell in the air. You might have seam lines on your legs for a few days." – Maggie.

"For long haul international flights, I always wear pants with an elasticised waistband, as 24 hours in the air can play havoc on your digestive system, so you may need room for bloating." – Trish.

2. Compression pants or tights.

"Never wear compression tights! I did this once and my feet swelled up soooo much. I got confused between compression pants and compression socks. It was painful." – Mary.

"I would only wear tights as an emergency and if they are 100 per cent natural fibre. Garments too tight to the vagina are not good when you're sitting for a long time. There's no breathing room!" – Claudia.