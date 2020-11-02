LEIGH CAMPBELL: Let’s talk about your dark circles. And the products you need to hide them.

When I say your dark circles, it’s a collective ‘your’.

They're ‘our’ dark circles, really, because the vast majority of us have them. They are common, and normal - just like cellulite - but you may wonder why you have them and what you can do about them.

First things first - it’s just how your face is supposed to be. You see, there are heaps of blood vessels that go to our eyes to make them work, and as we know veins are blue, which gives a darker appearance to the skin sitting on top of said veins.

Some people will get dark circles worse than others. Your ethnic background plays a pretty big part, and depending on your ethnicity, you might have more visible dark circles and be more susceptible to hyperpigmentation in the area.

Extreme fatigue and dehydration also play a part. A few late nights won’t hurt, but chronic tiredness (hello, new mums!) can cause dark circles thanks to the stress hormone, cortisol.

Puffy eyes can also make circles look worse by casting a shadow. I always have puffy eyes the day after eating salty takeaway (usually Chinese or pizza) so to cut it off at the chase I sleep on a higher pillow so my head is more elevated than my body. Bye bye water retention.