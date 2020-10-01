'You're the bossy one': 10 things you absolutely know to be true if you're the eldest sibling.

In theory, being the eldest sibling sounds like a pretty good gig.

You're the only one who gets undivided attention from your parents (well, in your early years), you get to boss your siblings around, and you get to tell them you're the smartest because you've been on the earth for the longest (because it's true, obviously).

But while there are some positives that come with being the eldest child, there are plenty of negatives.

Now how do I know this? Well, because I'm the oldest child.

I'm the eldest of three children. There's me, my sister and my younger brother.

By default, I'm the old bossy one, my sister is the cool, funny middle child and my brother is the sweet angel that could get away with murder.

Sometimes, I desperately wish we were born in a different order and other times, I'm grateful I'm the oldest.

So from my own personal experience and other women at Mamamia, here are 10 things you know to be true if you're the eldest child.

1. Your parents were ALWAYS more strict with you.

This is just a fact.

Since you came into the world first, you're the test baby.

Your parents have to figure out what age you can get a phone, what age you can go out with friends on your own, what age you can catch the train on your own etc, etc.

By the time your parents get to the second, third or even fourth child, they're way more relaxed. And let them get away with anything and everything.