Eight months in and Lisa Rope still can't quite believe she has triplets.

Actually, scrap that. She can't quite believe she is a mother of four tiny humans under three years old.

"Even now I wake up and think 'how did this happen?' ﻿Not in a bad way... just like how?'" she told Mamamia.

The 38-year-old from Sydney is the kind of person many assume doesn't even have one child, let alone four. But here she is deep in a world of nappies and schedules and bloody loving it, chaos and all.

She didn't always feel like that though.

When the sonographer showed her and husband Brad, 37, the three heartbeats in her belly there were a lot of "profanities that came out between the both of us," she told Mamamia.

Amongst the swearing and laughing, she remembered spluttering at him: "But I just bought a new car? We're going to need a new car??"

But once the initial shock had settled the real nerves set in. How were they going to afford this? What about our son? How do you even... do triplets?