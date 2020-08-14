Eight months in and Lisa Rope still can't quite believe she has triplets.
Actually, scrap that. She can't quite believe she is a mother of four tiny humans under three years old.
"Even now I wake up and think 'how did this happen?' Not in a bad way... just like how?'" she told Mamamia.
The 38-year-old from Sydney is the kind of person many assume doesn't even have one child, let alone four. But here she is deep in a world of nappies and schedules and bloody loving it, chaos and all.
She didn't always feel like that though.
When the sonographer showed her and husband Brad, 37, the three heartbeats in her belly there were a lot of "profanities that came out between the both of us," she told Mamamia.
Amongst the swearing and laughing, she remembered spluttering at him: "But I just bought a new car? We're going to need a new car??"
But once the initial shock had settled the real nerves set in. How were they going to afford this? What about our son? How do you even... do triplets?
One week in with our little girl tribe and I finally got to cuddle all three at once last night!!! 💗💗💗 It’s been a surreal week and we are getting to know their individual personalities every day! 😍😍😍 RUBY- our oldest, smallest and most serious. She looked after her sisters in the womb handing over food and space (if Airlie had her way they would have been born way earlier but Ruby manned the forte and blocked the exit!). She’s still worrying about them now and always looks concerned. I guess I would be too if I had copped a vom on the back of the head (twice) from my younger sister (not saying who but you should be able to guess!) 😳🧚🏻♀️ AIRLIE- the ringleader, trouble maker and pace setter. If Airlie is up we’re all up! Weighing in at birth a whole 1KG more than her sisters Airlie has been calling the shots from the womb and beyond! A head of dark hair and impressive vocals- she doesn’t mind booting her sisters out of the way in the cot and absolutely refuses to share boob time- preferring instead to act like a single child and feed alone 🤦🏼♀️🙄 (for perspective she was also on 40ml feeds whilst Ruby was back on 7ml!) 💪🏻🍼 PALOMA- the ultimate cruiser. Has not had an ounce of assistance since birth- no breathing assistance, no light therapy- just casually strolling through life from the second she was born! Not much bigger than Ruby, Paloma may raise an eyelid at you before she flutters off to sleep again with a great big stretch and basically has no time for the boob- would be happy to be tube fed til her 18th birthday probably! 🤷🏼♀️🦄