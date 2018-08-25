So, what actually counts as cheating? The answers might surprise you.

Ever since cave men started doing rock painting with their cave women girlfriend’s neighbours without telling them, there has been an eternal debate about what actually constitutes cheating.

Some people are adamant that a text counts as cheating, while others, like Ross from Friends, think anything goes because you were on a break.

The issue arises when two people in a relationship have… different ideas about what constitutes cheating.

Luckily, we can now settle the debate with some cold, hard research.

According to a recent survey of 3,342 Ashley Madison members, emotional cheating feels just as deceitful as physical, as 55% of the respondents believed that forming a deep emotional bond with someone else counted as one of the worst forms of cheating.

The sending of erotic photos and texts were shortly behind, with approximately 44-46% of the respondents believing these counted as cheating.