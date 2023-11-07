The world’s biggest reality TV event just took place and everyone ignored the most crucial story.

Whether you like it or not, you've probably caught sight of BravoCon 2023 content over the past few days.

The annual conference brings together every notable Bravo celebrity (or Bravolebrity) to converge on Las Vegas for three days of panels, premieres, exhibits, announcements, meet-and-greets, and of course, drama.

And this year, given just how many Bravo controversies have gone down in recent months, BravoCon was bigger than ever.

Here are the biggest BravoCon 2023 reveals.

Vanderpump Rules drama was everywhere.

For a year that birthed Bravo's biggest cheating scandal Scandoval, it's unsurprising that Vanderpump Rules drama dominated the three-day event.

Lisa Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly about Raquel Leviss’ decision to not return to the show after her affair with Tom Sandoval came to light.

“I think she should’ve come back and spoken to me,” Lisa said. "And I would’ve liked to have seen the growth.”

Sandoval did remain on the show and when he appeared on the Pump Rules panel, he was booed by the crowd.

“I’d rather stand here and face it. I don’t know what you do," he told moderator Karamo Brown.

In a surprise gesture, his co-star (and nemesis) Lala Kent jumped in to defend Sandoval. “In a weird, weird way, I don’t care if you f–king boo me,” Lala told the crowd.

“With everyone really hating on Tom, he still went out, he still performed shows. Life went on. … If I were in his position, I’d tell y’all to go f–k off.”