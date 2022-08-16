What the heck is BeReal? A step by step guide to the app Gen Z are obsessed with.

As the resident Gen Z reporter, I've been tasked with something rather important: Explaining every weird and wonderful trend that pops up on social media to my (respectfully) older colleagues. And today, I've got a rather juicy one for you.

The world of social media apps is ever evolving. It's confusing, repetitive and if I'm being honest, pretty exhausting too.

You've got the photo-sharing social media apps, and then the chatting apps – which are never to be confused with the dating apps - and then apps to share short clips. Of course, there's also an app to share longer clips as well, plus apps for telling secrets, and apps for getting advice. There is also an app to tell people stories and be told stories to. Want to know if you're an asshole or not? Well, believe it or not, there's even an app for that as well.

Whatever you could need is available at the touch of a finger. Just one app away.

And, just to make this space a little noisier, there's a new app that is gaining an immense amount of popularity amongst my generation.

Enter: BeReal - the app you kind of don't at all need, or want.

It's everywhere at the moment, and you're a lucky person if you haven't been weaselled into being part of it by now. You might be asking yourself, 'what in god's name is this BeReal and why should I care about it?'

Well, I'm here to tell you exactly what you need to know, so buckle up.

What exactly is BeReal?

In short, it's an instant photo-sharing app.

If you're looking for a longer answer: BeReal is a French social media app released in 2020. Developed by Alexis Barreyat, it became a mainstream app by 2022. It may have taken a while to take off, but it's fast become one of the most viral apps this year.

It involves sharing one photo of yourself at a random time in the day, so you can show what you're currently doing.

BeReal's entire purpose is to give an authentic look into the user's life – without any catch.

Gotta look natural! Image: Supplied.